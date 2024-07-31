ADVERTISEMENT

Four gurukula students from Telangana nominated for Sakura Science Programme in Japan

Updated - July 31, 2024 11:44 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 11:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The nominated students are invited for a short-term visit to Japan to experience the country’s cutting-edge science and technology, and culture

The Hindu Bureau

Director, School Education, EV Narsimha Reddy with the four students nominated for the ‘Sakura Science Program’ to be held in Japan. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Four students from State-run gurukula colleges will participate in the ‘Sakura Science Program’ or ‘Japan Science High School Programme’ to be held in November.

Implemented by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), the nominated students are invited for a short-term visit to Japan to experience the country’s cutting-edge science and technology, and culture.

From Telangana, after several district and State-level screenings, four Intermediate students in MPC stream have been selected — Sarabjit De (Telangana Model School and Junior College, Chevella), Naba Mohammadi (Karimnagar), S. Bhaskar (Amadabakula, Wanaparthy), and Vidhya Singh (Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Mancherial).

JST and the Department of School Education and Literacy have been implementing the programme since 2014, and the first batch of students participated in April 2016. This year’s programme is from November 10-16.

