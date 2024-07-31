GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four GHMC officials arrested for ₹5.78 crore fraud

Published - July 31, 2024 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Four Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees were arrested by the Rajendranagar police on Wednesday for a forgery and cheating case.

Mohd. Khabirullah Khan, Town Planning Section Officer, GHMC, Circle No. 11, Rajendranagar; N. Krishna Mohan, Deputy City Planner, GHMC, Circle No.11, Rajendranagar; K. Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Inspector of Survey, Land Acquisition;  and A. Deepak Kumar, Surveyor, Land Acquisition, both from the GHMC head office colluded with three private individuals Mukram, Ashfaq and Mukthadir to manipulate the issuance of Transferrable Development Rights (TDR) certificate from the GHMC.

Mukram and Ashfaq were arrested about 20 days ago after a complaint filed by the GHMC earlier this month. Mukthadir, however, is absconding, Rajendranagar Inspector K. Kastro informed.

According to the official, GHMC had proposed to take up road widening from Dairy Farm near PVNR Pillar No. 213 to Kismatpur village of Gandipet which was passing through survey numbers 43, 44 and 46 of Upperpally village. “The trio submitted forged documents claiming ownership of the survey numbers and obtained TDR certificate from GHMC through the arrested officials. They then sold the TDR for ₹5.78 crore to a builder and distributed the sale proceedings among themselves,” the official explained.  

Telangana / crime, law and justice

