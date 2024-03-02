Four from Telangana honoured in UK 

March 02, 2024 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, the British government, in a ceremony held at UK Parliament on February 28 (Wednesday), honoured 75 Indians for excellence in education, contribution to society and professional achievement.

Of the 75 Indians, four hailed from Telangana: cancer surgeon Pilarisetti Raghu Ram, senior bureaucrat Jayesh Ranjan, advocate at the Telangana High Court Akhil Ennamsetty and Shrenik Rao of The Madras Courier.

As per reports, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak commended the contributions of Indian residents who have been educated in Britain and have since made significant impacts across various sectors. He underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK, expressing pride in honouring these individuals on behalf of his government.

