Four from Delhi held for job fraud

Fake call centre extracts huge amounts from victims

While one person was duped in the name of a job offer letter with ₹ 69 lakh annual package, another woman who had uploaded her resume on an online recruiter portal was tricked and made to pay miscellaneous fee up to ₹ 1.74 lakh. E-mails were sent and calls were made to candidates, based on details they uploaded on websites, and job letters offered. And only after the ‘targeted fee’, such as registration, training, ID verification, medical procedure and security deposit, was extracted, did the candidates realise they were duped.

Jt. Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Gajarao Bhupal, explaining the two incidents relating to Hyderabad citizens on Monday, said the fraudsters operated from call centres in Delhi.

In the first case, the man had received a mail from support@skillshub.com and he was offered a senior general manager post at a multinational oil and gas company. He was sent an appointment letter, subject to completing formalities, and the man, in fact, transferred about ₹ 5.49 lakh for the requested purpose.

Mr. Bhupal said the specialised team of callers operated from Rajouri Gardens in Delhi, Indirapuram and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and there were several victims linked to these fake call centres.

A team from the department that investigated the case raided the centres in Delhi, arrested four accused persons and brought them to Hyderabad on transit warrant.

Nitin Kumar, Karan Kohli, Rahul Kumar and Prateek Manwar, the accused, were booked for cheating and under various provisions of the Information Technology Act.