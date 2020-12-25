Four from city die in Yadadri accident

Four youth from Hyderabad were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling rammed into a water tanker near Gudur toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Thursday.

The car had seven occupants, all from Malkajgiri and ECIL localities .

The victims were identified as Akhil Reddy, Kalyan Reddy, Harshavardhan and Venkatesh.

Three others who suffered injuries were rushed for emergency care.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6.15 p.m., when the car rammed into a water tanker that was watering highway-side plants near the Yadadri District Collector’s office, just after crossing the bypass.

They were returning to Hyderabad after attending a friend’s marriage at Alair, the police said.

Several vehicles got stranded on the highway due to the accident and teams of the Highway Patrol and the Rachakonda police swung into action to ease the situation.

Bhongir Rural police, when contacted, said the accident occurred while trhe car was trying to overtaking another vehicle.

“It is not clear whether the water tanker, that was watering plants in the median strip, was stationary or moving, or was carrying any precautionary signs. A probe is on into the incident,” the police said.