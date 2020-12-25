Four from city die in Yadadri accident

Four youth from Hyderabad were killed on the spot when the car they were travelling rammed into a water tanker near Gudur toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway on Thursday.
The car had seven occupants, all from Malkajgiri and ECIL localities .
The victims were identified as Akhil Reddy, Kalyan Reddy, Harshavardhan and Venkatesh.
Three others who suffered injuries were rushed for emergency care.
According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6.15 p.m., when the car rammed into a water tanker that was watering highway-side plants near the Yadadri District Collector’s office, just after crossing the bypass.
They were returning to Hyderabad after attending a friend’s marriage at Alair, the police said.
Several vehicles got stranded on the highway due to the accident and teams of the Highway Patrol and the Rachakonda police swung into action to ease the situation.
Bhongir Rural police, when contacted, said the accident occurred while trhe car was trying to overtaking another vehicle.
“It is not clear whether the water tanker, that was watering plants in the median strip, was stationary or moving, or was carrying any precautionary signs. A probe is on into the incident,” the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath