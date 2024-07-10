GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four from A.P., Telangana held for human trafficking in U.S.  

Updated - July 10, 2024 12:20 am IST

Published - July 10, 2024 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons from the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were arrested in Collin County, Texas, United States, on Monday on charges of alleged trafficking of people, a second-degree felony which would make them liable for prison for up to 20 years.

Those arrested were identified as Chandan Dasireddy, 24, Dwaraka Gunda, 31, Santhosh Katkoori, 31, and Anil Male, 37, the Princeton police department posted a release on its website on Monday.

Further charges of multiple parties are still pending as the investigation is underway, it stated.

According to the police, the case came to light on March 13, when a pest-control worker who attended a service on Ginsburg Lane saw more than a dozen women living in the same house. The young women were sleeping on the floor, there was no furniture, but had many computers and printers.

After an initial report, the Princeton police searched the house of Santhosh Katkoori and found 15 women. Various devices and documents were seized. And as the investigation progressed, other locations such as Melissa and McKinney were also found to have harboured victims, including men. More devices and documents were seized and analysed, the release said.

As per the investigation, the police disclosed that the women were forced to work for Santhosh Katkoori and his wife Dwaraka Gunda for multiple programming shell companies owned by them.

