Four Excise personnel attacked in Jadcherla

Four Telangana Prohibition and Excise personnel came under attack in Jadcherla mandal, Mahbubnagar, where Illegally Distilled (ID) liquor was being brewed on Saturday midnight.

A Excise inspector, two constables and a head constable received injuries. Constable Sidhartha received eight stitches on head while inspector R. Balaji received six stitches.

Meanwhile, Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud went to Jadcherla to call upon the injured. He warned of stringent action, including booking cases under Preventive Detention Act, against the accused. He regretted that some people took advantage of lockdown to brew arrack and make big money.

Prior to the raid, the Excise personnel caught two vehicles near Vantigudisepalle thanda, and found gudumba in it. On questioning, they got to know about the place where the ID liquor was being manufactured.

The Excise personnel divided themselves into two teams. The Excise CI and three constables who were in mufti went on two 2-wheelers to avoid alerting the people who were brewing the ID liquor. Five more from the department in uniform followed them in jeep -- maintaining some distance.

“We initially spoke to parents of the people who were brewing the ID liquor. When we got to know about the spot where it is being brewed, we proceeded there. After reaching the spot, they attacked me first. I fell unconscious,” said Excise Inspector Mr Balaji.

Meanwhile, SY Qureshi, Excise Deputy Commissioner, Mahbubnagar Zone, said that a police complaint would be lodged soon.