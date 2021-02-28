Four employees felicitated

Four employees of different departments in the Telangana Secretariat were felicitated on attaining the age of superannuation at BRKR Bhavan on Saturday.

The function organised by General Administration Department and Telangana Secretariat Employees’ Association was attended by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials.

The employees were assistant secretary of Irrigation Department O. Sridevi, section officer of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development B.N.S.V. Prasad, personal secretary to Secretary of Roads and Buildings K. Umarani and a Grade II section assistant of medical and health R. Kishan Lal.