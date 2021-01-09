Four electrocuted

HYDERABAD

09 January 2021 23:42 IST

Two couples were electrocuted in a mishap when a person tried to hang dry his clothes at his house in Amangal village of Mahabubabad mandal on Saturday.

A service wire supplying power to the house came in contact with a tin roof beside which a rope was tied, police said. As Chennaboina Sattaiah (47) was electrocuted while drying his undergarmets on the rope and screamed for help, his wife Radhamma (40) rushed to his help. She too writhed in pain and raised an alarm. Neighbours Dasari Lingaiah (55) and Latchamma (50) pulled the other couple, but all four of them died.

