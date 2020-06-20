Four drunk policemen suspended

Suryapet Superintendent of Police R. Bhaaskaran suspended two police officials, a home guard and a driver of Penpahad police station from service, as they were found drunk on duty, on Saturday.

Mr. Bhaaskaran caught the four police personnel off their guard when he visited the Penpahad police station around 12.30 a.m.

When alcohol breath tests were conducted for the men in uniform at the police station itself, the results showed in the range of 39 mg/100 ml and 188 mg/100 ml. “For exhibiting gross misconduct while on duty”, head constable S. Sriramulu, constable T. Lingaiah, home guards Janaki Ramulu and Aleemuddin will be placed under suspension till the disciplinary proceedings against them are completed, the official order said.