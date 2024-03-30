Four different drug seizures in Hyderabad, eight arrested

March 30, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The city recorded four different drug seizures including 94 gm hash in Dundigal, 255 gm in Sanathnagar, 225 millilitres along with 3 gm MDMA in Nampally and 2.2 gm MDMA in Asif Nagar.

The Balanagar Special Operation Team (SOT) nabbed Kanagala Uday Kumar, 29, a dog breeder from Dundigal, Malkajiri, who had prepared 94 gm ganja, valued at ₹75,200 for sale across the city. According to the officials, the accused had sourced the contraband from Himachal Pradesh for ₹8,000. “The contraband was mostly sold to college students and youngsters,” officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madhapur SOT also arrested another ganja smuggler with 255 gm of the contraband, valued at ₹16,500. Sula Suresh Naidu, a 24-year-old fabrication worker from Jeedimetla, was arrested while smuggling ganja near a major analytical instrumentation company in Sanatnagar. Upon questioning, the officials found that Naidu was procuring the contraband from one Zarina in Bidar, making it into small packets and selling it to students and labourers.

The Sanatnagar police are investigating the case. Efforts are under way to trace and nab Zarina and any others involved in the network.

Eight drug peddlers were arrested by Nampally and Asif Nagar police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miyyanola Satish, 29, an artist, Mohd Imran, 28, a driver, both from Banjara Hills and Gilakara Ravi, 32, a gas delivery boy from Balapur were arrested with 255 ml of hash oil and 3 gm of MDMA.

The three were allegedly sourcing the narcotics including ganja from Chakali Venkata Lingam, a drug peddler from Vishakhapatnam and hawked it in Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

In another such case, Southwest Task Force team along with Asif Nagar police arrested three drug peddlers near Choti Masjid in Asif Nagar of Hyderabad and seized 2.2 gm MDMA from them.

Md Ansari, 25, Aryan Jesse, 28 and Manzoor Ahmed, 30 were arrested by the police when they were selling the drug to Mohd Zaid for ₹12,600.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.