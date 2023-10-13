Four days of Model Code of Conduct: It’s raining cash, gold, liquor and freebies in Telangana

October 13, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

A whopping ₹37.07 crore worth drugs, freebies, liquor, metals and cash was seized in the first four days of setting up check-posts across Telangana in connection with the Assembly Elections. Officials from the Chief Electoral Office shared the figures on Thursday evening, stating that ₹12.23 crore worth seizures were reported in 24 hours, from 6 a.m. of October 11 till 6 a.m. of October 12.

Along with other departments and enforcement agencies, including the State police, Excise Department, Central GST & Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED), more than 169 checkposts are set up across the State. “The law and order police have booked 1,196 cases since October 9 under Sections 107, 108, and 110 read with 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC),” said the officials.

Meanwhile, the SR Nagar police seized ₹9.90 lakh in cash during a vehicle check near Satyam Theatre, Ameerpet. “The person carrying the bag of cash, identified as Tejpal Singh, 24, claimed that he works as a helper at a jewellery shop in Ameerpet. However, he was not able to provide valid documents for the cash and it was duly seized from him,” said the officials.

The Abids Police also seized ₹5 lakh in unaccounted cash from a car at Chirag Ali Lane on Thursday evening during vehicle checking. The Special Operations Teams (SOT) of LB Nagar seized ₹33.5 lakh cash from three individuals carrying the amount in a car. “We stopped their car at Chaitanyapuri Crossroad and seized the cash after no valid documentation was found with them,” said the officials.

In another find during vehicle checking on Thursday night, the Malkajgiri police seized ₹3 lakh, the Chaderghat police ₹ 2.76 lakh and ₹ 7.20 lakh was seized by the Ghatkesar police.

