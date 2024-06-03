Four-day training programme acquaints police officers with new criminal laws

Police officers of Telangana got an insight into the new criminal laws introduced by the Central government at a four-day training programme for police officers on ‘Acquainting New Criminal Laws, 2023’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-day programme was inaugurated at the School of Law, Mahindra University, on Monday. Nitika Pant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Medchal, highlighted the importance of comprehending the recent three criminal laws legislations — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam. She said these legislations aimed to update outdated laws, modernise the criminal justice system, bring innovations in trials and so on. She further emphasised on gender inclusivity, protection for victims, expediting the justice system and speedy trials for petty crimes, a statement said.

Prof. Balakista Reddy, Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University underlined the saying that “ignorance of the law is no excuse” for the citizens in general and the police officers in particular. He emphasised the importance of law enforcement bodies staying informed about latest legal changes.

A.P. Suresh, a practising criminal lawyer from Telangana High Court underscored the pivotal roles of the police, lawyers, and the courts within the criminal justice system. Mr. Suresh asserted the greater complexity of the CrPC in comparison to the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and stressed the significance of comprehending both. Furthermore, he raised concerns about delays in filing First Information Reports (FIRs) and advocated for stricter penalties to serve as deterrents against criminal activities.

The programme was attended by 100 officers from different ranks of the Telangana police apart from faculty members from various law schools, including Mahindra University. The training material prepared by Prof. Balakista Reddy and Dr. J. Lakshmi Charan, Faculty of School of Law was also released by the dignitaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.