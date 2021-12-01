Four-day cardiology conference from today

HYDERABAD:

01 December 2021 18:55 IST

The 73rd annual conference of the Cardiological Society of India would be held in Hyderabad from December 2 to 5. Advanced methods to predict heart risks, integrating artificial intelligence to detect heart ailments, and other topics would be discussed at the four-day meet. A total of 89 sessions would be held.

“Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is taking the world by storm. The Cardiological Society of India, along with scientists and engineers, will be working towards developing ‘Deep Neural Networks’ and achieving the target of accurately predicting heart risks in advance by 2030,” said Rajendra Kumar Jain, organising secretary of the conference, on Wednesday.

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases, imaging techniques, managing heart failures, heart failures in COVID-19 and post-COVID, are among the topics that would be presented.

