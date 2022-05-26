Four convicted for harassing women in Hyderarbad

May 26, 2022 21:42 IST

Two teenagers of Bholakpur area in Gandhi Nagar police limits, D. Manikanta and A. Bhuvaneshwar, were sentenced to 37-day and 19-day imprisonment as punishment respectively, for ‘eve-teasing’ and creating nuisance.

Police said the 19-year-olds were booked under petty cases for public nuisance in drunken condition and also inappropriate behaviour with women. The Metropolitan Magistrate at Secunderabad convicted them of their offences.

In another incident too, the Magistrate awarded a 112-day punishment to one K. Bharath of Potti Sriramulu Nagar. He was found to have harassed women living in the locality and creating nuisance.

In Banjara Hills, a case pursued by SHE teams also ended in conviction of one Jilla Nagesh.

Police said he had approached a woman, reportedly an employee of a hospital, when she was returning home, and commented on her physique. He followed her the next day too. The aggrieved woman, thanks to her presence of mind, took a picture of the stalker and his vehicle’s registered number plate when she saw him the next time.

Police said, during investigation, the accused man opened up and said he wanted to interact and make friends with her by talking about weight loss techniques. He was given five-day imprisonment as punishment.