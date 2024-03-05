ADVERTISEMENT

Four conmen with ‘magic box’ arrested in Telangana’s Jangaon

March 05, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated March 06, 2024 06:01 pm IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau

Jangaon ACP Damodar Reddy showing the object (‘Magic box’) at a press conference held on Monday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Police here foiled a bizarre scam devised by a gang of con artists, who were allegedly peddling a ‘magic box’ that promised to create unimaginable wealth and prosperity, akin to Alibaba’s enchanted lamp!

The accused, Kethavath Shankar from Munnanur in Amrabad mandal of Nagarkurnool district (currently residing in Hyderabad); Qasim from Sangambanda in Maktal mandal of Narayanapet district; Mohammad Azhar from Tandur in Vikarabad district; and Korra Gasiram from Devatpally Thanda in Dindi mandal of Nalgonda district, weaved a fantastical tale around the object, claiming it to be a ‘magic box’ made of metals discovered amidst falling meteors during a thunder shower.

With promises of instant riches, they set their sights on the gullible and were aiming to sell it to a prospective buyer from Warangal at a jaw-dropping sum of ₹50 crore. The police, however, foiled their attempts by apprehending them during a vehicle check at Pemberthi’s Y junction on Sunday, according to Jangaon ACP S.R. Damodar Reddy. They have allegedly duped several people to the tune of ₹20 lakh, which they had obtained as advance.

