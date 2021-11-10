Telangana

Four feared killed as roof collapses at coal mine in Telangana’s Mancherial district

Four coal miners are believed to have been killed in a roof collapse incident at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s SRP 3 & 3A incline underground mine in the Srirampur area of Mancherial district this morning.

The incident occurred when the miners were engaged in work related to roof stitch at about 15 meters from the junction inside the underground mine after a portion of the roof caved in at 10.30 a.m., sources said.

Bera Laxmaiah, timberman, V Krishna Reddy, supportman, G Satyanarasimharaju and Chandrasekhar, badli workers, are trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof, SCCL sources said.

A rescue operation is underway at the underground coal mine, sources added.

The chances of their survival are very bleak as they are feared buried under the rubble deep inside the underground mine, said a local trade union leader, quoting an SCCL official.


