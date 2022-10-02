Four children of related families drown in tank at Yacharam  

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 02, 2022 20:52 IST

Four children of two related families of Thatipatri village in Yacharam mandal, Ranga Reddy district, allegedly drowned in a village tank on Sunday noon.

The victims were identified as Md. Samreen, 14, her brother Md. Kaseem, 12, Md. Rehan, 10 and Shaik Imran, 9, all residents of Gollaguda, a habitation of Thatipatri village.

According to Yacharam police, the four children along with their parents and relatives had gone to the Gollaguda dargah. After returning to their homes, around 12 noon, the children went back to the Errakunta tank on the village outskirts for a swim. However, none of the children knew how to swim.

About an hour later, a local person informed the police and the families about the incident. And at around 2.30 p.m., only their dead bodies could be retrieved.

Police shifted the victims’ bodies for examination to Osmania General Hospital.

