Four century-old trees translocated in Mahabubnagar

April 17, 2022 21:07 IST

Translocation of four more-than-100-year-old trees from R&B Guest House to KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahabubnagar was taken on Sunday under the Green India Challenge programme.

According to the district authorities, the translocation of the century-old trees was necessitated as the government has decided to construct a new vegetarian and non-vegetarian market at the location. The translocation exercise was supervised personnally by Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud and District Collector S. Venkata Rao.

They appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge and Vata Foundation and also complimented Executive Engineer (Public Health) Vijaya Bhaskar and other engineering staff who involved actively in the shifting of age-old trees.