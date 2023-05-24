Four brothers from Telangana killed in road accident at Aurangabad

May 24, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four brothers were killed in a road accident at Aurangabad in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources said families of the four — Erukala Krishna, Erukala Sanjeev, Erukala Suresh and Erukala Vasu from Choutapally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district — had migrated to Surat in Gujarat for a living about three decades ago.

The brothers, along with their respective families, had come to Choutapally village to perform the last rites of their relative, Erukala Kanakaiah, who died four days ago. After the third day rituals, they started their return journey to Surat in a car, leaving their family members behind. While crossing Aurangabad early on Wednesday, the car hit a road divider and overturned, resulting in the death of Krishna, Sanjeev and Vasu on the spot.

Suresh died of cardiac arrest at a hospital where he was rushed for treatment. His son, Bhargav Ram, escaped with minor injuries.

A pall of gloom descended on the village as soon as the news broke. The bodies were expected to reach the village on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.