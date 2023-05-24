ADVERTISEMENT

Four brothers from Akkannapet mandal killed in road accident in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad

May 24, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While crossing Aurangabad in the early hours of May 24, their car hit a road divider and overturned resulting in the death of Erukala Krishna, Erukala Sanjeev and Erukala Vasu on the spot. Erukala Suresh died with cardiac arrest after arriving at hospital for treatment.

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic ending, four brothers from a family were killed in a road accident that took place at Aurangabad, in Maharashtra, in the early hours on May 24.

According to sources, Erukala Krishna, Erukala Sanjeev, Erukala Suresh and Erukala Vasu from Chotapally have migrated to Surat in Gujarat for a living some years ago.

B. Chandu of Chotapally village informed that Erukala Kanakaiah, relative of these four brothers, died four days ago. As the family of Kanakaiah was too poor, the four brothers came all the way from Surat, to perform last rites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the third day rituals on Tuesday, the brothers started back for Surat in a car. While crossing Aurangabad in the early hours of Wednesday, the car hit a road divider and overturned resulting in the death of Krishna, Sanjeev and Vasu on the spot.

Suresh died with cardiac arrest after arriving at hospital for treatment. Bhargav Ram, son of Suresh escaped with minor injuries.

The victims settled in various professions including plumbing, power looms and dish operating in Surat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US