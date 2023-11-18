HamberMenu
Four booked for rape of minor in hotel in Hyderabad

November 18, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Golconda police, which is investigating the rape of a 15-year-old girl earlier this week, said on Friday that they arrested four persons in connection with the incident. The arrested include the owner of the hotel and the receptionist, who had provided a room without checking the minor’s identification.

The accused Syed Abdul Nadeem (23), an electrician from Heerakhana in Golconda, allegedly raped the minor girl in the hotel room. His friend Syed Nazeeruddin (20), a motorcycle mechanic at Attapur who picked up the girl and dropped her at the hotel, was named accused number two.

According to the police, the girl left her home without informing her parents on Monday evening. The parents searched for her all night but could not find her. Around 3 a.m., they noted a man dropping her at a street corner and leaving in a hurry.

Based on a complaint from the girl’s mother, the police arrested the two accused on Tuesday (November 14). The two were booked for kidnapping, rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

On Thursday, the police arrested John Singh (23), the receptionist at the hotel, and Muntha Vijay, the owner of the hotel, for abetment of the offence. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

