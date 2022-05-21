Four attackers picked up from Karnataka

After a night long chase, Hyderabad police nabbed the four persons, who hacked Neeraj Panwar (22) to death, near Gurumitkal in Yadgir district of Karnataka, about 150 km from here, in the early hours of Saturday.

Soon after they attacked and killed Neeraj in the bylanes of Feelkhana at Begum Bazaar, the accused, Rohit, Ranjith, Koushik, Vijay, and Mahesh, all aged between 20 and 22, fled from the spot.

As per their plan, they went to Pargi in Vikarabad district on their two-wheelers, and from there they boarded buses, sought lift and reached an isolated place near Gurumitkal. “They took shelter for a few hours before they were nabbed by our team,” a senior officer associated with the investigation of the case told The Hindu.

However, police managed to arrest only Rohit, Ranjith, Koushik and Vijay, while Mahesh and a few others are still at large. All the accused are related to the victim’s wife Sanjana.

“At least 10 persons planned the attack, while six were on the ground and others were guiding them,” the officer said. Of six, one person belongs to the Maratha community, and he was their friend. “I guess he was not aware of the full plan. After seeing them attacking Neeraj, he panicked and started to run here and there. It is clearly visible in the CCTV camera footage,” he said.

The arrested were being interrogated at Mangalhat police station on how long they were planning the murder, who all were involved, where and when they purchased the weapons, and how long they were tracking Neeraj.

Since the couple got married in April last, what provoked her family members to kill him now, after they had a son recently, was what they were trying to get from the arrested attackers, he said.

According to the officer, seven special teams were formed to nab the other accused.