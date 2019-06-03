Four arrested in TSRTC bus robbery case

The Bhavanipuram police, probing the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus robbery case, arrested all the four persons involved in the crime. The police team recovered ₹20,500 from their possession.

The four men, all natives of Vijayawada city, intercepted the bus proceeding to Hyderabad, at Gollapudi, around 2.45 a.m. in the early hours on Sunday.

They reportedly attacked two drivers – Janaiah and Sattaiah – snatched the Ticket Issuing Machine (TIM), Statistical Return (SR) and took away ₹20,500 cash from the drivers. Before fleeing, the accused damaged the bus.

On receiving information, Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector D.K.N. Mohan Reddy formed four teams and based on the photographs and video taken by the passengers, police identified the accused.

“We arrested all the four accused – Shaik Sajid, Tupakula Durga Rajesh, Padagala Shanmukha Simhachalam and Madanani Surendra Kumar – all residents of Vijayawada and they have criminal history”, said the Circle Inspector.

Sajid was involved in a robbery case earlier, Rajesh was arrested in a dacoity, Simhachalam was arrested in a gambling case and Surendra Kumar was held in a motor cycle theft case.

The accused would be produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Monday, Mr. Mohan Reddy added.