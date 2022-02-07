Four arrested in Siddipet robbery case

HYDERABAD

07 February 2022 19:02 IST

₹ 34 lakh cash, a car and two motorcycles seized

The police of Siddipet have arrested four persons in the sensational robbery case of ₹ 43.5 lakh that took place at the Sub-Registrar Office at the Siddipet district headquarters town on January 31. They have seized ₹ 34 lakh cash, a car, three cell phones and two motorcycles from the arrested persons.

The accused were identified as Gajje Raju (26), Yedama Saikumar (22), Balimpuram Karunakar (28) and Bigulla Vamshi Krishna (20).

Disclosing these details at Siddipet on Monday, Commissioner N. Swetha said that as many as 15 special teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused and technology came in handy in arresting them.

On January 31, V. Narsaiah, a real estate dealer and resident of Housing Board Colony, sold his 176 yards plot to one Sridhar Reddy for ₹ 43.5 lakh. After Sridhar Reddy handed over the money kept in a red bag, Narsaiah gave it to his driver Parashuramulu sitting in an Innova car. Later Narsaiah went inside the registration office to complete the work while Parashuramulu was waiting in the car keeping a little away from the registration office.

Addicted to vices and desperate for money, Raju and Saikumar, hatched a plan to loot money at the registration office where large amounts change hands. On January 31 they came to the registration office on a motorcycle, which was stolen at Sirsinagandal and number plate removed. They parked the motorcycle in a bylane and conducted a recce. They observed a person counting money, then keeping the counting machine and money bag in the Innova car.

After some time they drove their motorcycle and parked it behind the SUV. Raju went to the driver, threatened him to open the door and warned that he would open fire. When the driver tried to drive away, Raju fired at the driver and injured him while Saikumar opened the door from the other side and took away the money bag. After committing the offence the culprits drove away on their bike. They were arrested on Sunday.

Ms. Swetha said that details of the fire arm used will be revealed later as the investigation is still on. She also informed that both Raju and Saikumar were arrested in POCSO case by Siddipet One Town police and released on bail in September 2021.

The Commissioner has congratulated investigation officer Bhikshapathi, ACPs of Gajwel and Siddipet and officials of IT Cell in tracing and nabbing the accused.