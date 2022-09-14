Four arrested in Secunderabad hotel fire case 

The Market police, in whose jurisdiction the fire accident at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel beside the Passport Office took place, arrested four of the total five accused persons for various violations on Wednesday.

While at least seven occupants could jump off the hotel’s windows to safety, the Monday-night accident claimed eight lives and caused injuries to 11 others,

Police said the cellar of the electric bike showroom from where the fire originated had about 28 e-bikes, eight petrol bikes, generators and open batteries.

According to the police, the accused persons, owners and staff in the building, flouted several safety norms.

Rajneeth Singh, prime accused, owned the building, his two sons Suneet Singh and Supreet Singh, who are still at large, operated the e-bikes showroom and two-wheeler finance businesses. Manager of the Hotel N. Sudarshan Naidu, Jaspal Singh Gulati, cashier in the e-bike showroom, were also arrested.

The police pressed charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304 Part II), (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 324 and under provisions of The Explosives Act.

Felicitated

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on Wednesday interacted with the four youths and his two subordinate officers, who had played a crucial role in saving lives of the hotel occupants.

Police constable Rakesh was the first person at the scene, and he was soon joined by inspector Anjaneyulu and four youths, Subhash Chandra Bose, Surya Kiran Kumar, Amar Reddy and Shiva Kumar, who entered the premises from the adjoining buildings.

Mr. Anand handed them certificates of appreciation and cash reward.