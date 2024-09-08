ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in narcotics case following raids at pubs in Hyderabad

Published - September 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, the Excise Department and the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted raids at five pubs in Hyderabad on Friday. The operation, which targeted pubs in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Gachibowli, resulted in the arrest of four individuals on drug charges, an official release from the department said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids, conducted under the supervision of Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Mohammed Qureshi, involved the use of state-of-the-art drug detection kits provided by TGNAB. During the raids, 33 suspects were tested using drug detection kits, and four individuals tested positive. Among those arrested was a minor who was served liquor at a pub, and a DJ was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The pubs that were raided included Nicos Kitchen and Bar, Illuzion Club and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, Whiskey Samba and The Quorum in Madhapur, said the  Director, Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, V.B. Kamalassan Reddy.

“Two individuals were found to be positive for drug use at both Babylon Kitchen and Bar in Jubilee Hills and The Quorum in Madhapur. We also found that Quorum was serving alcohol to a minor boy. The arrested were identified as Chinna Nigesh from Warangal, N. Ravikumar from Srikakulam, T.V.S. Keshavrao from Moosapet, Abdul Rahim from Charminar and a juvenile,” said the officer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US