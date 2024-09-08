GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four arrested in narcotics case following raids at pubs in Hyderabad

Published - September 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In a joint operation, the Excise Department and the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) conducted raids at five pubs in Hyderabad on Friday. The operation, which targeted pubs in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Gachibowli, resulted in the arrest of four individuals on drug charges, an official release from the department said. 

The raids, conducted under the supervision of Excise Enforcement Joint Commissioner Mohammed Qureshi, involved the use of state-of-the-art drug detection kits provided by TGNAB. During the raids, 33 suspects were tested using drug detection kits, and four individuals tested positive. Among those arrested was a minor who was served liquor at a pub, and a DJ was found to be under the influence of drugs.

The pubs that were raided included Nicos Kitchen and Bar, Illuzion Club and Kitchen in Jubilee Hills, Whiskey Samba and The Quorum in Madhapur, said the  Director, Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, V.B. Kamalassan Reddy.

“Two individuals were found to be positive for drug use at both Babylon Kitchen and Bar in Jubilee Hills and The Quorum in Madhapur. We also found that Quorum was serving alcohol to a minor boy. The arrested were identified as Chinna Nigesh from Warangal, N. Ravikumar from Srikakulam, T.V.S. Keshavrao from Moosapet, Abdul Rahim from Charminar and a juvenile,” said the officer.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:30 pm IST

