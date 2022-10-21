Four arrested in hawala racket, over ₹1 crore seized 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 21, 2022 22:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shahinayathgunj police and Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Friday arrested four persons who were allegedly carrying out hawala transactions in the city. The police seized ₹1, 10,73,400 unaccounted cash from their possession.

According to the police, Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Chudibazar and dealing in plastic bags at Begum Bazar, was the main accused. He shared his plan of earning easy money with Rahul Agarwal, and together they employed Ashok Kumar and Ratan Singh for collection and delivery of money to customers.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused were arrested during a vehicle check exercise at M J Bridge, Jummerath Bazaar. Several sections of the currency were found packed in a black polythene in their car, and they did not produce any documentary proof for the money, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app