Four arrested in hawala racket, over ₹1 crore seized 

The Shahinayathgunj police and Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Friday arrested four persons who were allegedly carrying out hawala transactions in the city. The police seized ₹1, 10,73,400 unaccounted cash from their possession.

According to the police, Kamlesh Kumar, a resident of Chudibazar and dealing in plastic bags at Begum Bazar, was the main accused. He shared his plan of earning easy money with Rahul Agarwal, and together they employed Ashok Kumar and Ratan Singh for collection and delivery of money to customers.

The accused were arrested during a vehicle check exercise at M J Bridge, Jummerath Bazaar. Several sections of the currency were found packed in a black polythene in their car, and they did not produce any documentary proof for the money, the police said.