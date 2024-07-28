ADVERTISEMENT

Four arrested in drug raid in Cyberabad

Published - July 28, 2024 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

A gang of four involved in an MDMA peddling network operating across Hyderabad and Mumbai was arrested by the Mailardevpally police on Saturday. 90 gm of MDMA was seized by the police.

Mumbai-based Salman Shah, 27, along with Mohammed Ateeq, 35, Rizwan Ali, 37 and Mohammed Yaseen, 38 from Hyderabad were arrested by the police following a raid conducted at a residence in Friends Colony of Mailardevpally on July 27 following a tip-off. Officials from the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) were involved in the raid.

“Salman came to Hyderabad to deliver 50 gm of MDMA to Ateeq. When the raid was conducted, Rizwan was picking up Salman from Ateeq’s residence, where Yaseen was also present,” an official from the Mailardevpally police said.

As per the initial investigation, Ateeq, Rizwan and Yaseen were reportedly regular customers, purchasing MDMA from Salman and his associates in Mumbai, the official added.  

Efforts are under way to trace and nab the associates Shahid, Wajid, and Neetha from Mumbai and Abrar, Naser and Mohd Sameer from Hyderabad. The four arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

