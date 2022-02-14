Four arrested, ganja seized
Keesara police in Rachakonda commissionerate on Sunday nabbed four persons and seized 4.13 kgs of ganja from their possession.
Police arrested the two parties – Saadu Koteswara Rao and Naidu Manoj Kumar of Srikakulam and Nenavath Pentya Naik and Panta Sainath of Medchal – after they exchanged the contraband near Bandalguda Keesara, and while they were attempting to complete the money transaction over a mobile application.
