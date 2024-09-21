Four arrested for spreading fake news

The chairmen of two news channel on YouTube, along with a cameraman, were arrested by the Shahiniyatgunj police for allegedly spreading fake news on the day of Milad-Un-Nabi procession.

Police said that there was an attempt to create communal trouble in the city during the celebrations.

DCP of South-West Zone, G. Chandra Mohan said that they have arrested Shaik Shoukat Ahmed, 39, chairman of ‘5in News’, Mahesh Kumar Upadhyay, 51, chairman of ‘9 Bharat Samachar’ , Naresh Vyas, 43, cameraman, and Sandeep Bohra, 55, a businessman.

They were booked under sections 353(1)(c)(2), 197(2), 3(5) of the BNS and Sec 66 (D) of the IT Act .

“It was observed that on September 19, Mahesh Upadhyay posted a video of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh on ‘9 Bharat Samachar City News’ WhatsApp group with a YouTube link. The same video with false information was forwarded by Naresh Vyas to different WhatsApp groups through his mobile with an intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred between different religious groups/communities likely to disturb peace and tranquility in public,” said the DCP in an official release.

“It was also noticed that Shaik Shoukath Ahmed posted a video of lathicharge at Charminar in ‘E20 NEWS Channel’ WhatsApp group with YouTube link. It was then forwarded by Naresh Vyas and Sandeep to different groups through their mobiles with an intention to create enmity and hatred between religious groups,” added the DCP.

When asked about any action against MLA Raja Singh, police said that they have not received any complaint against him.

