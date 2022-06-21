Four arrested for minor’s gangrape in Hyderabad’s Old City

The 14-year-old was returning home alone at night after visiting her grandmother

Yet another gangrape of a minor was reported in Telangana’s capital of Hyderabad on Tuesday, even before violation of a minor by five youths from influential families in the upscale Jubilee Hills receded from people’s memory.

In this latest heinous crime reported in Chandrayangutta police station area of Old City, the police arrested four youths. The accused Ajaz, Abbu, Salar and Feroz were presented before a local court. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Late on Sunday night, the 14-year-old victim left her house in Chandrayanagutta for her relative’s house, said a police officer associated with the investigation of the case. Seeking anonymity, the officer explained that the minor later went to her grandmother’s house.

“The girl’s grandmother took her to task for venturing out late in the night. So the girl again started for her home,” the police officer said. While she was walking on the road, some youngsters reportedly started passing lewd comments on her.

Meanwhile, a couple of youngsters approached the girl stating that they would help her reach home. “They took the girl to an eating joint, dined there with the girl and later took her to a room in a secluded place close to Pahadishariff before violating her,” the investigators said.

Two of their associates joined the duo and they sexually assaulted the girl in turns, the police officer said. One of the accused, Feroz, took the girl to his aunt’s house after the assault. “His aunt allegedly washed the victim’s clothes and thus tried to screen the evidence in the sexual assault case,” the police officer said. Later, the girl was dropped in Chandrayanagutta area.

Initially, the police registered a case of missing person after her parents approached them. Later, the sections of law were altered to kidnap and gangrape. A case was also registered against Feroz’s aunt for screening evidence in the case. She is absconding.

The investigators have decided to file a petition in the local court seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.