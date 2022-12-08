Four arrested for ‘kidnap and assualt’

December 08, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajendranagar Police on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 21-year-old man.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the accused have been identified as Shaik Irfan Ahmed (27), Syed Mohammed Fawad (26), Shoib Akthar (20), and Mohammed Mudassir (20), all residents of P and T Colony in Rajendranagar.

The accused and the victim, Mohammed Irfan (21), knew each other and used to consume alcohol together regularly. Given the victim was earning a living by working as a driver, he began to avoid meeting the accused. On December 6, the accused waylaid the victim and took him to an under-construction building in Kismatpur. They then allegedly stripped the victim, tied him to a pillar and beat him with a belt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US