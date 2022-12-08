Four arrested for ‘kidnap and assualt’

December 08, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rajendranagar Police on Thursday arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 21-year-old man.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Shaik Irfan Ahmed (27), Syed Mohammed Fawad (26), Shoib Akthar (20), and Mohammed Mudassir (20), all residents of P and T Colony in Rajendranagar.

The accused and the victim, Mohammed Irfan (21), knew each other and used to consume alcohol together regularly. Given the victim was earning a living by working as a driver, he began to avoid meeting the accused. On December 6, the accused waylaid the victim and took him to an under-construction building in Kismatpur. They then allegedly stripped the victim, tied him to a pillar and beat him with a belt.