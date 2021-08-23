Four arrested for death of three of tribal family

Victims suspected to have been poisoned over a land dispute

The Tirumalayapalem police on Monday claimed to have solved the case relating to the recent murder of three persons of a tribal family at Chandru Tanda with the arrest of their close relative, who is a rural medical practitioner, on charges of poisoning them to death by spiking liquor with poison suspected to be “cyanide” due to a land dispute.

Sixty-year-old Boda Haridas, 55-year-old Boda Malsur and 30-year-old Boda Bhadru, of a tribal family died soon after consuming “cyanide-laced” liquor allegedly served to them by their relative Boda Chinna, an RMP, at the latter’s brother’s post-death ritual in the village on August 14.

The incident sparked outrage and triggered protests in the village with the family members of the deceased seeking harsher punishment for those responsible for the murder of the trio by poisoning.

Police on Monday arrested Chinna and three others, who allegedly aided him in procuring “cyanide” and executing the murder plot. One more accused in the case is absconding, police said.

Sources said Chinna allegedly invited the trio to his house on the pretext of his brother’s post-death ritual and killed them by spiking liquor with poison, suspected to be cyanide, to settle scores with them over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, speaking to mediapersons here on Monday afternoon, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S. Warrier said the charge-sheet will be filed against the accused arrested in the murder by poisoning case with all scientific evidences after obtaining the report from the forensic lab expeditiously to ensure conviction of the accused in the case.