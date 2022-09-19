Four arrested for alleged terror links produced before Court 

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Investigation Agency produced the four persons it detained, as part of the multiple searches at 38 locations in both the Telugu States, before the IV Addl. Metropolitan Session Judge here on Monday.

According to information, the four accused persons were Syed Sameer of Nizamabad, Feroze Khan of Adilabad, Md. Irfan Ahmed of Jagtial and Md. Osman of Nellore district. They were remanded in judicial custody at Central Prison, Chanchalguda.

And, at least nine persons who were served notices as per procedure in the raids on Sunday, for investigation into the alleged terror links related to Popular Front of India (PFI), have appeared before the NIA office at Madhapur on Monday for questioning.

It was learnt that the persons were questioned about the alleged links to outlawed organisations, recent incidents of violence in the State, their funding and financial transactions. The NIA earlier had seized electronic devices, passports, bank passbooks and other documents as part of the investigation.

PFI condemns NIA action

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons at Somajiguda, leaders of PFI condemned the widespread searches and arrests of persons by NIA. They described the actions as “illegal, and orchestrated by the BJP and the RSS as part of an agenda to target a particular community.”

“Is it a crime to teach children in madarasas? Is it a crime to teach Karate? The Telangana State government must not remain silent but intervene immediately,” PFI president Rafeeq Ahmed Rashadi said.

According to the leaders, NIA has not responded to calls by family members about the safety and whereabouts of the arrested persons.

Abdul Wahed and Waliullah from the All India Imam Council also condemned the silence of Muslim intellectuals on the ongoing raids and arrests.