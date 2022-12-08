Foundation stone laying to divert people’s attention on project delays: Kishan Reddy

December 08, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao laying foundation for Hyderabad Airport Metro is meant to divert attention from the failure to complete the existing metro rail project and contribute State’s pending share to MMTS Phase Two which could help commissioning the project, charged Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

The stage-4 of Hyderabad Metro phase one was planned from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Secunderabad upto Falaknuma, in the Old City of Hyderabad via Charminar but has been stopped at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station much to the chagrin of the residents living en route, forcing them to pay more for transport, he pointed out in an official release.

Passengers are also being forced to shell out higher fares for tickets as there are cost escalations due to the project delays by the government and this could have been avoided. “The pattern of abandoning existing projects that bring relief to the poor and embark on making fancy announcements and inaugurations seems to have become a pattern of the Farm House Family,” charged the Minister.

The ‘U-Turn’ of KCR from threatening bloodshed while Hyderabad Metro was being constructed to now laying the foundation stone for a new line is not surprising at all as he is compelled to hide his own failures, he said.