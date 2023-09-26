Foundation stone laid for six ‘heritage bridges’ on Musi river

September 26, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on Monday laid foundation stone for construction of five heritage bridges at various locations on Musi river, to be built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Of the five bridges, two are located at the IT Park in Budvel, and one each at Manchirevula, Uppal Bagayat, and Pratap Singaram.

Besides, Mr. Rama Rao also laid foundation stone for construction of a four-lane high-level bridge on the river between Fathullaguda and Peerzadiguda, as part of the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) missing link roads initiative. This bridge will reduce the travel time and distance for commuters from Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Uppal and Warangal national highway, a note said.

The State government will be constructing a total 15 bridges across the Musi river at different locations in the city at an expenditure of ₹545 crore, Mr. Rama Rao said. Of these, the Fathullaguda bridge alone will cost ₹52 crore.

Highlighting the fact that these bridges would be unique and different from one another in design aspects, Mr. Rama Rao opined that they would be the next most opted location for film shootings after Durgam Cheruvu suspension bridge.

The bridges will also improve road connectivity and also add beauty to the city, he said speaking about the road infrastructure development in Nagole, LB Nagar, and Bairamalguda areas in recent years.

The city generates close to 45% of the State revenue, the Minister pointed out and said during the past nine years, the government has completed several projects for improvement of city infrastructure. He urged people to support leaders and the government that works for the welfare and development of the State.