Foundation stone laid for Siddapur reservoir

10,000 acres will be irrigated in 20 tandas and 10 villages, says Pocharam

Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Siddapur reservoir would provide irrigation for about 10,000 acres in 20 tandas and 10 villages in Varni, Gandhari and Banswada rural mandals once it is completed.

Addressing a public meeting after laying foundation stone along with Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao for the construction of Siddapur reservoir at Varni mandal at an estimated cost of ₹120 crore on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has accorded permission immediately when asked for the reservoir at the time of inauguration of Kondapochamma reservoir and sanctioned ₹ 120 crore the next day itself.

“As many as 27 tanks will be filled with this reservoir in addition to increase in the groundwater level. The reservoir work will be completed at the earliest. The Chief Minister has also accorded permission for Jakora and Chanduru Lift Irrigation Schemes on Nizamsagar canal at a cost of ₹106 crore,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

“There are lot of changes after the formation of separate State. Other States are looking at Telangana. Employment is being provided in private sector as the vacancies in government sector are limited. About 17,000 industries were established and employment was created for about 20 lakh people,” commented Mr. Srinivas Reddy

Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, Zaheerabad Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, MLAs A. Jeevan Reddy, J. Surender, Shakeel, Hanmanth Shinde and others were present.