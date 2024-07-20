Foundation stone laid for oil palm factory in Peddapalli district

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has called upon farmers to take up oil palm cultivation as an alternative crop as part of crop diversification to harness the potential of the edible crop for sustainable income.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be set up by a private company at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore at Peddarathpalli village in Kalva Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao, Collector Koya Sri Harsha and others were present.

