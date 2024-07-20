GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone laid for oil palm factory in Peddapalli district

Published - July 20, 2024 12:51 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has called upon farmers to take up oil palm cultivation as an alternative crop as part of crop diversification to harness the potential of the edible crop for sustainable income.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for an oil palm factory to be set up by a private company at an estimated cost of ₹170 crore at Peddarathpalli village in Kalva Srirampur mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna, MLA Ch Vijayaramana Rao, Collector Koya Sri Harsha and others were present.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.