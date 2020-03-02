Foundation stone laid for new road

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new road linking Raghunathpur in Boath mandal of Adilabad district and Adelli Pochamma in Nirmal district. The road being laid with an outlay of ₹4.65 crore, cuts down the distance to Adelli, even from Adilabad, by about 40 km, the Minister said. Adelli Pochamma is a place visited by thousands of devotees every month to offer prayers to Goddess Pochamma in Sarangapur mandal. Collector A. Devasena said it is not only the shortening of distance but the road will enhance good relations between people on either side of it.