Foundation stone laid for Industrial Park in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district

Published - August 04, 2024 12:23 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu addressing a review meeting in Bhupalpally town, the headquarters of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday. Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka is also seen.

Plans are afoot to promote setting up of industrial units by Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to give a boost to industrial growth and generate employment opportunities for the local youth, Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of an Industrial Park at Ghanpur of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Saturday.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya alias Seethakka, Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and Collector Rahul Sharma among others attended the ceremony.

Mr Sridhar Babu said Jayashankar Bhupalpally district is endowed with rich mineral and water resources.

The State government will create requisite infrastructure at the proposed Industrial Park to promote setting up of industries to tap the industrial potential for employment generation, he said, adding that the suggestions of experts across key industrial sectors including the IT sector will be elicited to prepare an action plan for giving an impetus to industrial growth in the State with a thrust on backward areas.

Earlier, the Ministers inaugurated the new building of Central Drug Stores at the Government Area Hospital in Bhupalpally and later reviewed the development activities in the district.

