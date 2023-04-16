Foundation stone laid for creche for children of police personnel 

April 16, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday performed bhumi puja and laid the foundation stone at City Armed Reserve headquarters for construction of a creche for children of women police personnel.

The proposed facility with ground and first floor construction, at an estimated cost of ₹4.5 crore by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation as part of their corporate social responsibility, would be ready by November later this year.

The creche will be able to accommodate about 100 children. The facility will also be equipped with a kitchen, indoor and outdoor play area, feeding room, medical room, dormitory for pregnant women, and have specially trained staff.

Mr. Anand said he is happy that women officers in the department are now getting better facilities.

“About 11.5% of the 18,432 personnel working in Hyderabad City Police are women. It is important that despite all the difficulties and multiple roles that women perform in the society, they should come forward bravely to take on challenging roles and break the stereotypes,” he said, and added that male officers should change their traditional mindset, consider the intricate aspects and contribute for gender parity in policing.

Mr. Anand assured that the department is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace for all women officers. The proposed creche will be a much-needed facility for women officers that allows them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively, he said.

Pamireddy Rama Reddy and Ravi Reddy of MEIL, Addl CP (Crime & SIT) A.R. Srinivas, M. Srinivasulu, Jt CP (CAR headquarters), DCP Sirisha Raghavendra, DCP (South) Sai Chaitanya, and about 400 women officers were present.

