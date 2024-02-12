GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Foundation stone laid for bridge across Jampannavagu near Medaram

February 12, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister D.Anasuya and District Collector Ila Tripathi during the foundation-laying ceremony for a bridge in Eturnagaram mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday.

Minister D.Anasuya and District Collector Ila Tripathi during the foundation-laying ceremony for a bridge in Eturnagaram mandal of Mulugu district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Women, and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-level bridge across the Jampannavagu rivulet. The bridge will connect Butaram and Elishettipalle villages in Eturunagaram mandal at an estimated cost of ₹4.05 crore.

Speaking at the event, the Minister, fondly known as Seethakka, recalled the difficulties faced by the residents of Elishettipalle due to the frequent flooding of the Jampannavagu, stressing the urgent need for the bridge.

Prior to this event, the Minister visited the Sammakka-Saralamma tribal shrine at Medaram. She claimed that the State government had completed arrangements for the upcoming Medaram jatara to be held from February 21 to 24. “Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, and President Droupadi Murmu are expected to attend the jatara,” she said.

District Collector Ila Tripathi, ITDA PO Ankit, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) P. Srija, Additional Collector (Revenue) D. Venu Gopal, and other officials were present.

