Foundation stone for new hostel buildings of GMC, OMC and KMC within 10 days: Telangana Health Minister

The foundation stone for the newly sanctioned hostel buildings for Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College will be laid within the next 10 days with the construction expected to be completed in two years, said Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday. While speaking to the media on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, the Minister highlighted the importance of improving both infrastructure and human resources in medical colleges and hospitals across the State. He also mentioned that the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will continue as planned, with a provision for 13 floors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.