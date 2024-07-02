ADVERTISEMENT

Foundation stone for new hostel buildings of GMC, OMC and KMC within 10 days: Telangana Health Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The foundation stone for the newly sanctioned hostel buildings for Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College will be laid within the next 10 days with the construction expected to be completed in two years, said Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday. While speaking to the media on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, the Minister highlighted the importance of improving both infrastructure and human resources in medical colleges and hospitals across the State. He also mentioned that the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will continue as planned, with a provision for 13 floors.

