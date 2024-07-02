GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation stone for new hostel buildings of GMC, OMC and KMC within 10 days: Telangana Health Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 11:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha. File

Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha. File | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The foundation stone for the newly sanctioned hostel buildings for Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College will be laid within the next 10 days with the construction expected to be completed in two years, said Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday. While speaking to the media on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day, the Minister highlighted the importance of improving both infrastructure and human resources in medical colleges and hospitals across the State. He also mentioned that the construction of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) will continue as planned, with a provision for 13 floors.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.