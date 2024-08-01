GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foundation laid for Young India Skill University in Kandukuru  

The Chief Minister also announced plans for significant infrastructure development, including the construction of a 200-foot road connecting the new city to the airport and the provision of metro services

Published - August 01, 2024 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with their Cabinet colleagues at the laying of foundation stone for Young India Skill University at Netzero City Mirkhanpet in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with their Cabinet colleagues at the laying of foundation stone for Young India Skill University at Netzero City Mirkhanpet in Rangareddy district near Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENTS

 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the Young India Skill University at Mirkhanpet village in Kandukuru mandal of Rangareddy on Thursday apart from laying laid the foundation for the construction of an Advanced Technology Center, a Modern School, a Primary Health Center, and a Community Centre.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering youth employment through skill development. “We are setting up a skill university with great ambition to develop this region and provide jobs and employment to the youth,” he stated, adding that many companies had come forward to provide jobs along with training. 

The Chief Minister also announced plans for significant infrastructure development, including the construction of a 200-foot road connecting the new city to the airport and the provision of metro services. 

Mr. Reddy assured support to land outsees, and promised that the government would take responsibility for providing skill training and jobs to their children. He also mentioned plans for the locality’s development as a health tourism hub and a sports hub.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the government’s commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of unemployed youth in the State.

Highlighting the actions taken since coming to power, Vikramarka stated: “Within a few days of assuming office, the Congress government has initiated the establishment of Young India University to fulfill the dreams of the unemployed.” He contrasted this proactive approach with the previous BRS government’s perceived neglect of the youth’s future, suggesting that the BRS failed to lay the necessary foundations for their development. 

Mr. Vikramarka announced extensive plans for the development of Mirkhanpet, including creating a beautiful city. This project, he explained, aims to provide comprehensive infrastructure, including temples, schools, hospitals, and residential plots, to ensure a high quality of life for residents. The development plans also envision the area becoming Hyderabad’s fourth major urban center, following Secunderabad and Cyberabad. 

He also promised to develop infrastructure, including constructing the “Indiramma houses” for the poor and weaker sections of society.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.